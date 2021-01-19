Creeks rise, 110mm recorded in overnight drenching

A flooded crossing at Glastonbury Creek where 90mm fell overnight, stopped residents from passing. Photo: Casey Turner

MORE than 100mm of rain pummelled parts of the Gympie region last night leaving some residents stranded at home this morning.

To the south west of Kilkivan, 110mm reportedly fell at Mt View at Cinnabar, while 90mm near Glastonbury was enough to make crossing Glastonbury Creek impossible this morning.

Officially Gympie received 31mm in the past 24 hours from yesterday until 9am this morning according to the Bureau of Meteorology, Kandanga received 67mm, Borumba Dam 55mm and 51mm fell at Imbil.

A flooded creek in the Gympie region this morning - that was "waist deep with a strong flow" . Picture: Summa Court

Gympie Times readers this morning reported varying totals from their rain gauges with higher totals in the region's south and west.

These included:

Kilkivan: 46mm

Downsfield: 11mm

Southside: 33mm

Lagoon Pocket: 90mm

Neusavale: 30mm

Langshaw: 87mm, 50mm

Goomeri: 72mm

Kin Kin: 90mm

Curra: 20mm

Kandanga: 67mm

Upper Kandanga: 48.5mm

Tiaro: 0mm

Upper Widgee: 109mm

Brooloo: 57mm

Goomong: 73mm

The Dawn: 54.5mm, 60mm

Pie Creek: 65mm

Long Flat: 63mm

Glastonbury Creek Rd: 90mm

Calton Hill: 28mm

Mt View, Cinnabar: 110mm

More rain could add to these totals today with a high chance of showers across the Wide Bay today including Gympie and the chance of a thunderstorm that could be severe.