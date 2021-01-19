Creeks rise, 110mm recorded in overnight drenching
MORE than 100mm of rain pummelled parts of the Gympie region last night leaving some residents stranded at home this morning.
To the south west of Kilkivan, 110mm reportedly fell at Mt View at Cinnabar, while 90mm near Glastonbury was enough to make crossing Glastonbury Creek impossible this morning.
Officially Gympie received 31mm in the past 24 hours from yesterday until 9am this morning according to the Bureau of Meteorology, Kandanga received 67mm, Borumba Dam 55mm and 51mm fell at Imbil.
Gympie Times readers this morning reported varying totals from their rain gauges with higher totals in the region's south and west.
These included:
Kilkivan: 46mm
Downsfield: 11mm
Southside: 33mm
Lagoon Pocket: 90mm
Neusavale: 30mm
Langshaw: 87mm, 50mm
Goomeri: 72mm
Kin Kin: 90mm
Curra: 20mm
Kandanga: 67mm
Upper Kandanga: 48.5mm
Tiaro: 0mm
Upper Widgee: 109mm
Brooloo: 57mm
Goomong: 73mm
The Dawn: 54.5mm, 60mm
Pie Creek: 65mm
Long Flat: 63mm
Glastonbury Creek Rd: 90mm
Calton Hill: 28mm
Mt View, Cinnabar: 110mm
More rain could add to these totals today with a high chance of showers across the Wide Bay today including Gympie and the chance of a thunderstorm that could be severe.