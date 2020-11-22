Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Business

Creditors owed $600k as firm goes bust

by Glen Norris
22nd Nov 2020 5:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Dozens of creditors have been caught up in the collapse of a Brisbane Bayside blind and shutter firm with liquidators now investigating how and why the company went bust.

Travis Pullen, of B&T Advisory, was appointed liquidator of Capalaba-based Rainbow Blinds and Shutters this week with estimates it owes creditors more than $600,000.


Pullen says the company had operated from a residential address at Capalaba, selling various types of blinds and shutters to residential and commercial customers in southeast Queensland.

Pullen says he is yet to determine whether any outstanding employee entitlements were owed by the company.

He says company director Anthony Driene has informed him the company has less than $200 in the bank.

Rainbow Blinds also had an overdraft facility with the National Australia Bank.

Mr Driene was not available to comment.

Originally published as Creditors owed $600k as firm goes bust

More Stories

business editors picks liquidation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen injured in motorbike crash north of Gympie

        Premium Content Teen injured in motorbike crash north of Gympie

        News A teenager has been taken to Gympie Hospital after paramedics were called to a single-motorcycle crash this morning.

        GYMPIE WEATHER: More scorchers, possible storms on the way

        Premium Content GYMPIE WEATHER: More scorchers, possible storms on the way

        News Another mini-heatwave set to sweep the region on Monday.

        Police warn Cooloola schoolies: ‘Don’t become a tragedy’

        Premium Content Police warn Cooloola schoolies: ‘Don’t become a tragedy’

        News Land and water patrols from Inskip Point to Rainbow Beach right down to Teewah...

        MEGA GALLERY: 165 stunning photos from Gympie‘s 2020 formals

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: 165 stunning photos from Gympie‘s 2020 formals

        News Take a look at every single beautiful photo capturing the moments Gympie region...