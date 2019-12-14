Credit union helps ‘the army’ save Christmas – for everyone

TIME OF GIVING: The Salvation Army's Major Brian Smith said toys and other gifts donated by Gympie's Credit Union Australia members will help ensure no-one is left out this Christmas. CUA's Maree Kelly and Sonya Ferguson delivered the gifts to Gympie's Salvation Army headquarters in Stumm Rd.

EVEN the homeless can afford Christmas in Gympie region this year, and no-one has to do without the joy of giving.

That is thanks to the combined efforts of Gympie’s Salvation Army organisation and generous friends at the Gympie branch of Credit Union Australia.

The Salvation Army’s Major Brian Smith joined with Credit Union Australia fundraisers Sonya Ferguson and Maree Kelly to announce a bigger than ever offer of toys and other gifts this year.

“We have a voucher system organised with Woolworths and for the first time, 80 per cent of money raised in our red Shield Appeal efforts stays here,” Major Smith said.

“It means we’ve been able to do a lot more for people in Gympie this year,” he said.

The good work of helping the poor and homeless in Gympie region will be turbocharged, he said.

Credit Union Australia clients had helped make a happy time of year even happier, with a big donation of toys, to add to tables full of gifts at the Salvation Army’s Stumm Rd headquarters.

“People come here with a Health Care Card or whatever welfare identification they have and they can pick out some toys.

“It’s as simple as that,” he said.

“Then we bring in the food and put on Christmas dinner on Wednesday at noon.

“Anyone can come along,” he said.

Volunteers are having a Christmas break at the moment, but all the regular good work starts again for the New Year on January 6, including lunch three days a week and breakfast every morning for people in need.

CUA’s Sonya Ferguson said her organisation was happy to help and also offered money management and budgeting advice to people needing a bit of help getting financially organised.