Offbeat

Crazy Home Alone 2 theory finally settled

by Andrew Bucklow
9th Dec 2020 2:12 PM

 

UK TV personality Piers Morgan has denied that he had a secret cameo in Home Alone 2.

In recent years, social media users have speculated that Morgan played the pigeon lady in the 1992 film, which streams on Foxtel Now.

The fan theory was brought up on Good Morning Britain by Morgan's co-host, Susanna Reid.

"Lots of people watch Home Alone 2 and wonder if this is you," Reid said as a photo of the character flashed up on the screen.

"Why does this keep coming around?" a baffled Morgan replied. "That is not me! I am not the bag lady from Home Alone 2!"

The character of the pigeon lady, who helps Kevin escape from the Wet Bandits in New York, was actually played by Irish actress Brenda Fricker.

In 1990 she became the first Irish actress to win an Oscar when she took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for My Left Foot.

RELATED: Home Alone secrets revealed

Piers Morgan is no stranger to pigeons.
Brenda Fricker.
The pigeon lady and Kevin in Home Alone 2.
After reiterating on Good Morning Britain that he did not appear in Home Alone 2, Morgan took the opportunity to remind his co-star that he has "been in over 10 movies now which have grossed over $2 billion".


Morgan has been seen in the Denzel Washington movie Flight, The Campaign with Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis and The Entourage Movie.

 

 

Originally published as Crazy Home Alone 2 theory finally settled

