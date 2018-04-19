Crazy crab spider baffles Gympie property owner

This spider that crawls sideways has this property owner baffled.

This spider that crawls sideways has this property owner baffled. Daniel Warne

A TINY but strange looking arachnoid has a Glastonbury resident looking for answers after he found the crab-like spider hanging off him this morning.

"I've never seen one in my life,” cattle framer Daniel Warne said of the bright-yellow creature with a hard oblong shell.

While the creature's sideway movements resembled a crab, Mr Warne said it had eight legs and was as small as a fingernail.

"It's definitely a spider - it's spinning webs,” he said.

"It's amazing - it looks really cute.”

Mr Warne said he has seen many golden orb spiders at his property, but is hoping somebody can shed light on his strange finding.