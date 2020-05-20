Craziest LEGO Masters creations this season

LEGO Masters 2020 may be over, but that doesn't mean we can't still marvel with childlike joy over the incredible creations this season.

This year's instalment of the slightly nerdy reality TV sensation left viewers in awe each week as the contestants conjured up epic builds from the little plastic bricks of our early years.

On Monday night, 1.462 million viewers were glued to the telly as long-haired duo Alex and Jackson pocketed the whopping $100,000 prize thanks to their insane and intricate gothic masterpiece - one of the steampunk-inspired story scenes viewers and judge Ryan "The BrickMan" McNaught had come to know and love.

Rhe season had no shortage of talent when it came to creative - and at times completely bonkers - ideas.

Here's a look back at the most incredible builds this season:

Cloud Battle Royale - One Hanging Brick challenge - Jennifer and Jodie

Jennifer and Jodie’s majestic dragon. Picture: Lego Masters/Channel 9

Jennifer and Jodie created an amazing scene on top of a floating cloud, where a dragon had captured a knight, and a princess was heading over to save the knight on a flying horse.

The Reyvenger - Star Wars challenge - Jennifer and Jodie

Star Wars fans were blown away by the impressive structure. Picture: Lego Masters/Channel 9

After pulling out a Light Side Minifigure, specifically character Rey from the Star Wars series, Jennifer and Jodie decided to make her an all new scavenger ship, named the Reyvenger.

Mermaid - Underwater challenge - Jennifer and Jodie

Lego Masters Australia contestant builds. Picture: Lego Masters/Channel 9

Jennifer and Jodie took a risk with a big character build, creating a mermaid sitting in a giant clam shell with her trident, as the queen of the ocean.

When it came time for judging there was a lot to like, but not everything went to plan.

Prehistoric Excavation - Above and Below challenge - Dannii and Tim

Just brilliant. Picture: Lego Masters/Channel 9

Dannii and Tim created an incredible scene where an excavation team had just discovered a unique, prehistoric world below, with a giant pterodactyl about to lunge for a worker.

Jack and the Beanstalk - Fairytale challenge - Dannii and Tim

Brickman had commented that he wasn’t sure they’d be able to pull off the idea – but it worked. Picture: Lego Masters/Channel 9

Tim and Dannii decided to recreate Jack and the Beanstalk in the Fairytale challenge, focusing on the giant's home in the sky.

Phoenix - Smash and Grab challenge - Tim and Dannii

Tim and Dannii’s massive phoenix was quite a sight. Picture: Lego Masters/Channel 9

Tim and Dannii built a giant phoenix out of the few pieces they collected from the motorbike Hamish knocked over. The result was "epic" as Brickman put it.

Bull-riding Cowboy - 3D Art Challenge - Trent and Josh

The boys created a show stopping piece for the 3D Art challenge. Picture: Lego Masters/Channel 9

At the start of the "3D Art" challenge, second runners-up Trent and Josh told Brickman of their plans to depict a bull coming out of the frame, with a cowboy riding on his back.

In the early stages Brickman was worried about scale and the boys' plan, calling it "a load of bull."

But he was proved wrong.

Farmer vs Rabbit - Above and Below challenge - Trent and Josh

The “above and below” challenge saw some of the season’s wackiest ideas. Picture: Lego Masters/Channel 9

Trent and Josh's build was quirky and fun, but also incredibly technical.

"We really pushed ourselves with this build both technically and time wise," said Trent, adding "the rabbit's fun, it has come together really well, and I'm super proud."

Fake Shark Attack - Above and Below challenge - Damian and Andrew

LEGO Masters runners-up Damian and Andrew had a knack for facial expressions. Picture: Lego Masters/Channel 9

Damian and Andrew loved their build, adding that "the figures look incredible."

Brickman agreed, praising the boys for the expressions conveyed in the people.

"The look on the poor lady's face is amazing. It's awesome."

Pirate Air Ship - One Hanging Brick challenge - Damian and Andrew

Brickman was full of praise for the majestic floating pirate ship. Picture: Lego Masters/Channel 9

Damian and Andrew built an enormous pirate air ship in the "One Hanging Brick" challenge.

"Out of all our LEGO builds here today, if this was a LEGO set, this is the one I would buy," said Brickman.

But he also revealed he was shocked that the creation was staying together, because the build was so large and complex that it "stressed the LEGO in all manner of directions".

Isle of Eyes - A Whole New World challenge - Damian and Andrew

The ‘A Whole New World’ challenge, contestants had to create a new world from a volcano eruption. Picture: Lego Masters/Channel 9

In the first challenge, Damian and Andrew's "Isle of Eyes" set them up for an impressive run in the competition.

"Super proud. What a first build," said Brickman during judging.

Fairy Queen's Castle - Hero Shot challenge - Damian and Andrew

The Hero Shot challenge was a stand out of the season. Picture: Lego Masters/Channel 9

Hamish described the team's creation as "beautiful".

Here, they had a Minifigure hero named Anna who had brought her catapult to the Fairy Queen's Castle with the intention to destroy it, sending glitter everywhere.

The explosion was spectacular, and the fairy queen was destroyed in the explosion.

Jack and the Beanstalk - Fairytale challenge - Damian and Andrew

The vine wrapped around the stalk was particularly impressive. Picture: Lego Masters/Channel 9

The duo expertly recreated Jack and the Beanstalk, with Brickman praising their clear vision and their technical ability by making a vine wrap around their stalk.

Venus flytrap - 3D Art challenge - Alex and Jackson

Winning contestants Alex and Jackson impressed throughout the competition. Picture: Lego Masters/Channel 9

The 3D art challenge was perfect for Jackson and Alex, given Jackson's experience as a tattoo and mural artist. They chose a Venus flytrap design with the plant lunging right out of the frame.

In an excellent example of NPU (nice part usage), Jackson and Alex used green bin and surfboard LEGO pieces to make the dangling vines and leaves for their plant scene.

Hansel and Gretel - Fairytale challenge - Alex and Jackson

The boys’ gingerbread house was more than met the eye. Picture: Lego Masters/Channel 9



"It looks awesome. It looks so cool," Hamish said of the boys' recreation of Hansel and Gretel.

"Can we see inside?" he then asked, gasping as he peered in.

Opening the roof of their build unveiled the darkness of the witch's house - a complete contrast to the sugary sweet exterior.

"You've actually built two houses. You've build the exterior beautiful looking gingerbread house. On the inside it's not so pretty," observed Brickman.

Wild West Heist - Hero Shot challenge - Alex and Jackson

Lego Masters Australia contestant builds. Picture: Lego Masters/Channel 9

Jackson and Alex were "brimming with excitement" for their explosion, having created a wild west heist setting.

And it was spectacular, even if their hero's hat didn't blow off as planned.

