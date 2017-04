CRASH: The woman's car went down an embankment on Mary Valley Link Rd this morning.

A WOMAN in her 50s has been taken to hospital in a stable condition following a two-vehicle crash that saw her car roll down an embankment this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Mary Valley Link Rd around 6.50am this morning, with reports the driver of one vehicle had received minor injuries.

After being checked by paramedics, the woman was taken in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital with injuries to her lower back and arm.