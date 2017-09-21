Crash victims weren't wearing seatbelts

FATALITY: The crash happened on the Bruce Highway at Kolonga on Wednesday.

FATALITY: The crash happened on the Bruce Highway at Kolonga on Wednesday. Mikayla Haupt

POLICE are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of a fatal crash at Kolonga on Wednesday to come forward.

Two people, a 41-year-old-man and a five-year-old boy, were declared dead at the scene of the crash on the Bruce Hwy, 30km north of Gin Gin.

The driver, a woman in her 30s, survived and has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

She was trapped in the wreckage for some time and suffered a badly fractured ankle and abdominal, pelvis and back injuries in the crash.

The two deceased were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown out of the car as it flipped multiple times and came to stop in a drain.

Police have confirmed all three travellers were part of the same family from Mt Morgan.

Wide Bay Forensic Crash Unit officer-in-charge Sergeant Steve Webb said they received a number of 000 calls on the morning of the crash claiming a woman was driving erratically on the highway.

"If anyone witnessed a dark blue Holden Commodore station wagon being driven south-bound on the highway at this time, please contact police," he said.

"There are allegations the driver was driving erratically and at a high speed."

The car crashed into a ditch off the Bruce Highway at Kolonga. Photo: Mikayla Haupt

The fatality is one of many Sgt Webb has attended, including a head-on collision earlier this year in May on the same stretch of road.

He said he was "sick and tired" of drivers not obeying the road rules.

"The crash in May was straight down to fatigue," he said.

"This one comes down to driver behaviour and the passengers who weren't wearing seatbelts.

"What do we have to do to get through to people to put their seatbelts on?

"That little boy didn't stand a chance."

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.