Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people died in a serious crash at Gunalda in March.
Two people died in a serious crash at Gunalda in March.
News

Crash victim’s daughter sees driver face M’boro court

Carlie Walker
8th Sep 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CRASH victim's daughter sat in court as the man who allegedly caused the fatal collision appeared.

Jamie McGregor Franklin, 26, appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court briefly while his charge, dangerously operating a vehicle causing death, was read out.

The two-car crash happened on Anderleigh Rd in Gunalda on March 6.

Glenwood couple Lindsay and Robyn Jensen were killed in the crash.

Mr Franklin was also injured in the crash, along with two passengers in his car.

They were travelling with their border collies when the two vehicles collided.

The case was adjourned until October 6 and Franklin's bail was enlarged.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

dangerous driving charge fccrash gunalda maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Snakes alive! Where randy reptiles are showing up

        Premium Content Snakes alive! Where randy reptiles are showing up

        Pets & Animals With breeding season in full swing, southeast Queensland snake catchers have seen their busiest week so far this year. SEE WHERE THEY’RE HIDING

        • 8th Sep 2020 5:28 AM
        Labor’s $3b election war chest as Budget horror hidden

        Premium Content Labor’s $3b election war chest as Budget horror hidden

        Politics Labor’s $3b war chest as Budget blowout hidden

        • 8th Sep 2020 5:06 AM
        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Mum ‘heavily invested’ in legalising weed grew 20 plants for personal use

        Premium Content Mum ‘heavily invested’ in legalising weed grew 20 plants for...

        News The Widgee mum said she smoked weed for its ‘therapeutic benefits’ and not to get...