Crash victim’s beloved dog found after 15 days in bush

A BELOVED dog lost for 15 days in the bush after her owner perished in a crash near Eidsvold has been found.

Merlin is now at a vet clinic recovering after her incredible ordeal.

Simon Hannan died when his Holden Jackaroo was t-boned on Monday, September 14, as he turned from Wuruma Dam Rd on to the Bruce Highway about 20km from Eidsvold.

A traumatised Merlin fled from the scene.

SAFE: Eidsvold farmer Bill Kerle caught Merlin after she spent 15 days in the bush.

The ABC reported that Eidsvold farmer Bill Kerle was responsible for the breakthrough in catching Merlin after she was lured from the bush with food and bedding.

Mr Hannan's family was desperate to find the dog.

Mum Jan Hannan, who flew to the North Burnett from Perth to help search, said it would be a "silver lining" if their son's "best mate", a black two-year-old kelpie cross, could be found.

"We can't bring him back, but we can do something for Simon by finding the dog," Mrs Hannan told the Central and North Burnett Times.

"We're pretty confident Simon is watching," Mr McDougall added.

Once she has a clean bill of health, Merlin will be living with Mr Hannan's ex-girlfriend in North Queensland.

She also flew to the North Burnett to help find the beloved pet, along with his brother and mates from South Australia.

One post on social media about Merlin was shared more than 17,000 times.