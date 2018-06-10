Crash victim was 'quiet, easy-going' bloke

THE tight-knit community of Langshaw is shocked and saddened after a local resident lost his life in a fatal crash on Sunday morning.

Selwyn Price, a quiet retiree who lived on Upper Eel Creek Rd, was driving into Gympie early Sunday morning when his car hit a small truck coming the opposite direction sending his car careening 50m down an embankment.

The car landed in a creek bed, where the driver was found deceased when police reached the scene.

His neighbour said Mr Price, an animal-lover, had only weeks ago adopted a cat from her.

A man has died in a crash at Langshaw involving a car and a truck on Sunday morning. Frances Klein

"He was a quiet, easy-going man who loved to stop and say hello if we were out the front dealing with animals or fixing fences," she said of her neighbour who had lived two doors away.

He had talked about adopting goats in the future, she said.

Mr Price lived alone, but had a close relationship with his sister who he often visited in town on a Sunday, his neighbour said.

She said the community would feel the loss.

"I think everyone was shocked that it happened; they didn't realise it was a local person because the car was not identifiable," she said.

"Everyone will definitely be affected by it."