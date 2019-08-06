Crash victim was in a coma for a week

Ryan Engel is fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital after he hit a tree is his vehicle on Saturday night.

EVERY day there is an improvement with Ryan Engel.

After being in a coma for almost a week, he is awake, alert and responding to doctors.

Ryan was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday evening July 27 on the Dawson Highway.

He was left with injuries to his entire body and has been transported to Brisbane were he has undergone multiple surgeries.

His younger sister Ashleigh and mother Susan are by his side this week and have received smiles and acknowledgement from him.

"He nods and shakes his head to respond to us," Ashleigh said.

"He smiles when you say something funny too."

He can still not speak due to a ventilator being attached but is showing signs that have impressed the doctors.

"After the severity of his injuries the doctors are really amazed," Susan said.

"He is following their commands like squeezing their hand and moving his toes."

Ryan has undergone more surgery to correct broken vertebrae and according to Susan everything has been 'fixed' except his broken jaw.

"He is getting better everyday.

"It is just a waiting game until he can go into rehab."

Ryan is still a long way off hanging out with his sister and friends at the local pub.

Ashleigh said her and Ryan like to spend their time with mates and he would be eager to get into rehabilitation.

"It is really up to him now," Ashleigh said.

"He will be determined to recover, he is the one that will know how hard he has to work for it."