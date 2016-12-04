37°
Crash victim was Cooran man, 40

Arthur Gorrie
| 4th Dec 2016 8:39 AM
FATAL CRASH: The scene of a tragic accident in Gympie Saturday afternoon where a Cooran man, 40, lost his life.
FATAL CRASH: The scene of a tragic accident in Gympie Saturday afternoon where a Cooran man, 40, lost his life. Tom Daunt

POLICE have revealed the person killed in Saturday's two-vehicle smash on the Bruce Hwy, Gympie, was a 40-year-old man from Cooran.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are investigating, police say.

They say preliminary information suggests the collision was head-on and occurred just south of the Hall Rd intersection around 1.15pm.

"The driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles, a 40-year-old Cooran man, died at the scene,” according to an official statement.

A 55-year-old Deception Bay man, the driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle, received minor injuries and was transported to Gympie Hospital.

bruce hwy cooran crash gympie

