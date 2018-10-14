Menu
Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Brenda Strong GLA041212AMBO
News

CRASH UPDATE: Woman taken to Gympie Hospital after crash

by Donna Jones
14th Oct 2018 9:39 AM

UPDATE: A woman motorist has been transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after the car she was driving left the Gunalda Range, north of Gympie and careened down an embankment.

There were no other people or vehicles involved in the accident which happened at around 9.10am.

A Queensland Police Media spokeswoman said there were no significant delays to traffic heading along the Bruce Highway, even in the southbound lanes, where the incident occurred.

Police are urging motorists to use caution in the wet weather and to drive to the conditions.

EARLIER: POLICE and Ambulance Officers are racing to the scene of a single vehicle accident north of Gympie this morning.

A woman is believe to have sustained cuts to her lower leg from an accident at Gunalda which is described as a roll-over, according to a QAS spokesman, and occurred around 9.15am.

Police have advised motorists to use caution in the area and could not confirm if the incident was impeding the flow of trafffic along the Bruce Highway.

More on this story as it comes to hand.

accident breaking news bruce highway gympie
Gympie Times

