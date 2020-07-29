CRASH UPDATE: Man taken to hospital with spinal injuries

LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter is on its way to a crash scene just north of Gympie.

LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter is on its way to a crash scene just north of Gympie.

UPDATE:

THE rescue chopper has been stood down and traffic on the Bruce Highway north of Gympie is flowing again following what could have been a tragic crash at the Bells Bridge intersection this afternoon.

Two cars were involved in the crash about 3.30pm which left three people shaken and being assessed by paramedics on the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two of those three people declined ambulance transport, but that a man in his 40s was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with suspected spinal injuries.

EARLIER: AT LEAST two cars and three people have been involved in a serious accident north of GYmpie on the Bruce Highway at Bells Bridge, where it intersects with the Wide Bay Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the call to ambulance came at 3.30pm. QAS did not have information on the ages or sexes of the three people who were being treated at the scene by paramedics, but did say the rescue chopper had been called.

Whether or not it will be needed to airlift an injured person is yet to be ascertained.

Two cars involved have both rolled over and highway traffic has been disrupted.

Police Media have confirmed the highway has been blocked in both directions but traffic is now being diverted around the scene.