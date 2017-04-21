Crash survivor Peter Knowles to learn to walk again

LONG ROAD TO RECOVERY: Peter Knowles suffered horrific injuries in a crash on the Bruce Hwy which took the lives of two of his friends.

TRISHA Mabley couldn't stop screaming the moment she found out her son was involved in a horrific car crash on the Bruce Hwy this week.

The Bundaberg woman told the NewsMail today of the harrowing details of Monday's crash near Tiaro that left her 25-year-old son, Peter Knowles, with serious injuries and two of his friends dead.

"My husband and I originally found out that there was a crash through Facebook media," she said.

"Then we read that there was a 20ish year old male that had been airlifted.

"My husband and I sat down and worked out the time they left to the time they should have been arriving back to Brisbane and it matched up - that's when the panic truly set in."

Mrs Mabley said she broke down when she got confirmation that her son had been airlifted from the crash to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

"I couldn't stop screaming," she said.

Peter Knowles was one of the survivors of the tragic crash that killed brother and sister Sarah and Daniel Walker as they were driving from Easter celebrations in their hometown of Bundaberg back to Brisbane.

The other survivor in the car was Sarah's 14-year-old son, Sam, who remains in hospital.

TRAGEDY: Crash investigators at the scene of the fatal crash on the Bruce Hwy, 2km north of Tiaro. Alistair Brightman

Police are still investigating the fatal crash but initial reports indicate a car veered on to the wrong side of the road while overtaking, clipping one oncoming vehicle before colliding with a second in which Peter and the Walkers were travelling.

Mrs Mabley said Peter had a long road to recovery ahead of him.

"He has to learn to walk again and he will be in hospital anywhere from six to 12 months - full recovery will take years," she said.

"The crash left him with two broken femurs, third degree burns on his right leg, burns on left leg and right arm, two broken ribs and two fractured vertebrae.

"He watched his friends die."

She said Peter had had a few surgeries so far and was doing well considering the traumatic events that had unfolded just days ago.

"Rehabilitation is what happens now," she said.

"It is all about the time for healing.

"He is mostly worried about Sam."

AIRLIFT: Peter Knowles and the 14-year-old son of Sarah Walker were airlifted to hospital after the crash. Alistair Brightman

Mrs Mabley said the crash was the result of a "stupid and careless act" that had left her and many others distraught and angry.

"I am angry at the fact that it was a stupidity of an accident," she said.

"To me it wasn't an accident, to me you are not only driving for yourself you are driving for everyone else and more people need to take care on the roads.

"Someone needs to be charged and they need to be held accountable for Sarah and Daniel's family and what they have done to Peter and Sam."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the financial cost of Peter's surgeries.

