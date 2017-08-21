Two-car crash shuts down part of Bruce Hwy

ON THE ROAD: Emergency services near the Eumundi Rd exit on the Bruce Hwy.

UPDATE: A section of the Bruce Hwy at Eumundi has been reopened after a crash shut it down just before 7.30am.

A woman in her 30s was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with abdominal pain in the wake of the two-vehicle smash a the north-bound lane.

Paramedics transported her to hospital in a stable condition.

Police reopened the road just after 8am.

BREAKING: A crash has closed part the Bruce Highway on the Sunshine Coast.

Police have confirmed that a northbound lane has been closed after a crash just before the Eumundi turn off, just before 7.30am.

Police and paramedics are on scene at the two vehicle crash.