Two-car crash shuts down part of Bruce Hwy

Rachel Lang
Tessa Mapstone
and | 21st Aug 2017 8:06 AM Updated: 8:55 AM
ON THE ROAD: Emergency services near the Eumundi Rd exit on the Bruce Hwy.
ON THE ROAD: Emergency services near the Eumundi Rd exit on the Bruce Hwy. Lee Bevington

UPDATE: A section of the Bruce Hwy at Eumundi has been reopened after a crash shut it down just before 7.30am. 

A woman in her 30s was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with abdominal pain in the wake of the two-vehicle smash a the north-bound lane. 

Paramedics transported her to hospital in a stable condition. 

Police reopened the road just after 8am. 

BREAKING: A crash has closed part the Bruce Highway on the Sunshine Coast.

Police have confirmed that a northbound lane has been closed after a crash just before the Eumundi turn off, just before 7.30am.

Police and paramedics are on scene at the two vehicle crash.

accident bruce hwy crash emergency eumundi paramedics police

