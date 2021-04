A woamn and an infant have been taken to Gympie Hospital following a car crash on the outskirts of the city.

A woman and an infant have been taken to Gympie Hospital after the car they were in rolled over at Victory Heights Monday afternoon.

The pair were driving along Bath Terrace when the vehicle left the road and rolled about 1.45pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman injured her hand in the crash.

The infant was taken to hospital for observation, she said.

