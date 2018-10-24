Crash prompts museum turn off criticism

CRASH: Two cars crashed on Brisbane Rd, just outside the Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum this morning.

A GYMPIE resident is petitioning for better signage and a turning lane on Brisbane Rd after a crash occurred southside the Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum this morning.

The two vehicle car crash took place just after 10am with both drivers in their 70s transported to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

A woman suffered chest pains and a man was treated for neck injuries.

Cafe at the Museum owner Vicky Dunford said she has witnessed a number of crashes on Brisbane Rd outside the museum and believes more signage is needed.

DANGEROUS: Café at the Museum owner Vicky Dunford wants signage installed on Brisbane Rd after another car crash this morning. Philippe Coquerand

"We've seen a few crashes over the years, a lot of them have been rear enders” Ms Dunford said.

"I would like to see more signage on top of the Brisbane Rd hill before the Museum and a turning lane implemented.”

One of the drivers was trapped in his vehicle for a short time after the accident about 10am.

A QFES officer on the scene thanked members of the public for helping him while emergency services were on the way.

Gympie police officer Wyatt Telford said investigations were continuing.

"We haven't been able to speak to the drivers just yet, but investigations are ongoing as to how it all occurred,” Snr Const Telford said.