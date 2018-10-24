Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH: Two cars crashed on Brisbane Rd, just outside the Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum this morning.
CRASH: Two cars crashed on Brisbane Rd, just outside the Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum this morning. Philippe Coquerand
News

Crash prompts museum turn off criticism

Philippe Coquerand
by
24th Oct 2018 1:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GYMPIE resident is petitioning for better signage and a turning lane on Brisbane Rd after a crash occurred southside the Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum this morning.

The two vehicle car crash took place just after 10am with both drivers in their 70s transported to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

A woman suffered chest pains and a man was treated for neck injuries.

Cafe at the Museum owner Vicky Dunford said she has witnessed a number of crashes on Brisbane Rd outside the museum and believes more signage is needed.

DANGEROUS: Café at the Museum owner Vicky Dunford wants signage installed on Brisbane Rd after another car crash this morning.
DANGEROUS: Café at the Museum owner Vicky Dunford wants signage installed on Brisbane Rd after another car crash this morning. Philippe Coquerand

"We've seen a few crashes over the years, a lot of them have been rear enders” Ms Dunford said.

"I would like to see more signage on top of the Brisbane Rd hill before the Museum and a turning lane implemented.”

One of the drivers was trapped in his vehicle for a short time after the accident about 10am.

A QFES officer on the scene thanked members of the public for helping him while emergency services were on the way.

Gympie police officer Wyatt Telford said investigations were continuing.

"We haven't been able to speak to the drivers just yet, but investigations are ongoing as to how it all occurred,” Snr Const Telford said.

car crash gympie gympie car crash gympie gold museum gympie hospital qfes stable condition
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Helltown stench lingers like a wheelie bin after rubbish day

    premium_icon Helltown stench lingers like a wheelie bin after rubbish day

    News It has been 21 years since the disgraced and since jailed "criminologist” penned his ludicrous Penthouse article

    'Kids basically go flying': Students plead for more buses

    premium_icon 'Kids basically go flying': Students plead for more buses

    News Teens create petition to ease overcrowding on school bus

    UPDATE: Southside crash puts man in hospital, blocks road

    UPDATE: Southside crash puts man in hospital, blocks road

    Breaking Emergency services responded to the crash just before 9am.

    Local Partners