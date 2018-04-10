Crash part of the punishment

CRASH: A man driving over the limit has lsot his car as well as his licence.

IMBIL man Alex Anthony Henson was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for two months, with no conviction recorded, after he crashed his car at Kandanga on January 5.

Henson, 32, pleaded guilty to drink driving with a blood alcohol content of .081 per cent.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told Henson lost control of his car in Main St and crashed off the road, writing off the $20,000 car and causing himself rib and spinal injuries.

Police told the court skid marks on the road showed a loss of control, before the car crashed into roadside trees.

Henson told police he had hit his head and, not thinking clearly, had decided to drive to hospital.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan remarked on Henson's good driving record and said Henson's loss and injuries probably eliminated the need for any further deterrence.