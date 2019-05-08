Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crews responding to crash.
Crews responding to crash. Bev Lacey
Breaking

UPDATE: Paramedics gain access to trapped duo after crash

Melanie Plane
by
8th May 2019 11:20 AM | Updated: 12:18 PM

UPDATE 12.15PM: EMERGENCY crews have finally gained access to two people injured in a crash west of Mackay. 

Ergon Energy have disconnected power to power lines, which had trapped the pair after their vehicle struck a power pole. 

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are assessing the two patients. 

Mackay Eungella Road remains closed to all traffic between Marian and Mirani. 

UPDATE 11.36AM: MACKAY Eungella Road is expected to be closed to all traffic for at least the next two hours. 

Emergency services have called Ergon Energy to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Brand Road to disconnect power lines. 

The fallen power line are preventing emergency services from treating two people who have been injured in the single vehicle crash. 

Traffic is being diverted down Mirani-Boldon Road. 

UPDATE 11.30AM: TWO people are trapped behind power lines after a crash at Mirani this morning. 

Emergency services are working to gain access to the pair, who appear to be injured after the ute they were travelling in crashed head-on into a tree. 

Reports from the scene suggest a woman is lying on the ground with a male supporting her, but their injuries are at this stage unknown. 

Traffic is being diverted around the scene. 

BREAKING 11.15AM: EMERGENCY crews are responding to a traffic crash at Mirani.

Initial reports indicate a vehicle has struck a power pole at the intersection of Mackay Eungella Road and Brand Road.

As a result of the crash, the power pole has been knocked down and live power lines are across the roadway.

Mackay Eungella Road is blocked in both directions.

It is unclear at this stage if anyone has been injured.

More Stories

editors picks mackay crash mackay eungella road mackay police mirani crash power pole
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Gympie should treat no-show candidates with same disregard

    premium_icon Gympie should treat no-show candidates with same disregard

    News The fact that 3 Wide Bay candidates didn't bother to attend Gympie's only Meet the Candidates event is good reason to not bother with them come election day

    • 8th May 2019 11:36 AM
    PHOTOS: Gympie rallies against domestic violence

    PHOTOS: Gympie rallies against domestic violence

    News May is Domestic and Family Abuse Prevention month

    Gympie grandma says Belgravia rules ruin pool experience

    premium_icon Gympie grandma says Belgravia rules ruin pool experience

    News Over-zealous Belgravia is spoiling the experience for locals

    Woman dies in fiery crash on Burnett Hwy

    Woman dies in fiery crash on Burnett Hwy

    News The 30-year-old South Burnett woman was the sole occupant of the car