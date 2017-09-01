25°
Crash injuries

CRASHES: Two people were transported from crash scenes in Gympie region
Arthur Gorrie
TWO people have been taken to Gympie Hospital after crashes in Gympie region this morning, police and ambulance officials have reported.

One person was transported as a precaution, with a sore neck, after a two-vehicle collision on Tin Can Bay Rd at Wallu, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Police said both vehicles had been removed and the road was quickly cleared.

Later in the morning, a second crash also resulted in one person being transported as a precaution.

Police said people involved in the crash, on the Wide Bay Hwy east of Kilkivan, were only slightly injured, but shaken.

A QAS spokesman said one was transported, also with a sore neck.

Gympie Times
