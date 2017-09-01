Crash injuries

TWO people have been taken to Gympie Hospital after crashes in Gympie region this morning, police and ambulance officials have reported.
One person was transported as a precaution, with a sore neck, after a two-vehicle collision on Tin Can Bay Rd at Wallu, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.
Police said both vehicles had been removed and the road was quickly cleared.
Later in the morning, a second crash also resulted in one person being transported as a precaution.
Police said people involved in the crash, on the Wide Bay Hwy east of Kilkivan, were only slightly injured, but shaken.
A QAS spokesman said one was transported, also with a sore neck.