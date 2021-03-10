Crash driver recovering as police probe Wolvi fatal

The driver of a 4WD which smashed into a packed school bus near Gympie has improved to a stable condition after the crash which claimed the life of his passenger and injured another.

The 29-year-old man who died was the passenger of a Toyota LandCruiser, which hit a school bus full of children at a T-intersection on Kin Kin and Wilsons Pocket Road, Wolvi, about 3.45pm on Tuesday.

Early investigations from the Sunshine Coast Forensic Crash Unit have revealed the 4WD appeared to have "come out through a give way sign and into the path of the oncoming bus".

Forensic Crash Unit officer-in-charge Peter Cowan said the bus was travelling at 80km/h along the road.

"He (the driver) is now stable but has very serious injuries," Senior Sergeant Cowan said.

"Given the impact of the bus travelling at 80km/h, he has quite a lot of broken bones in his body and has a long road to recovery."

The Goomboorian man, 68, was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition and with life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Cowan said the 29-year-old passenger was known to the driver but said it was unclear whether or not they were related.

Parents and Sergeant Cowan said the bus driver, 53-year-old Jullie Laffey, prevented further tragedy from unfolding.

Ms Laffey sustained leg injuries in the crash and was taken to Gympie Hospital.

The bus had been carrying 26 students who were all taken home by their parents relatively unhurt.

"Certainly it could have been a lot worse, fortunately the bus was fitted with seat belts, which isn't always the case," Sergeant Cowan said.

"It prevented a lot of injuries.

He said it was very fortunate the bus remained upright.

"She took evasive action to avoid the impact with the vehicle.

"She stopped the bus so quickly and kept it upright but in the circumstances it was unavoidable."

The scene of a fatal crash involving a school us and Ute at Wolvi on Tuesday afternoon. Photos: Scott Kovacevic

Sergeant Cowan praised the children who used an emergency hammer to break glass and exit the bus.

"It was a very good response by the children knowing when to smash," he said.

"Some of the older children assisted the younger ones out of the rear of the bus and made calls to triple-0."

Sergeant Cowan said the bus and 4WD would undergo a mechanical examination.