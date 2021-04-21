Crash driver does runner from hospital after horror smash

A young man involved in a horror head on smash on the Coast has done a runner from a Brisbane hospital.

Police would like to speak to the 24-year-old Kensington Grove man, who has left the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after he was treated for a serious head injury.

The man was critically injured in a crash on April 14 on Mooloolah Connection Road just before Steve Irwin Way at Glenview.

A black Ford Falcon ute and red Nissan Patrol ute collided on the hinterland road.

Firefighters used the jaws of life to cut free two of the passengers.

Forensic Crash Unit officer Senior Constable Evan Condon said at the time of the crash it appeared the black ute had crossed over the road.

"Our initial inquiries indicate that a black Ford Falcon utility, which was heading in a westerly direction, has crossed over the incorrect side of the road and collided with an eastbound red Nissan Patrol utility," he said.

The driver of the black ute, the 24-year-old Kensington Grove man, was flown to Brisbane in a critical condition.

His passenger, a 25-year-old Currimundi woman, sustained a significant leg injury and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where she underwent surgery.

Sunshine Coast police would like to speak with a young man involved in a head on smash at Glenview on April 14.

A 42-year-old Diamond Valley man, the driver of the Nissan Patrol, was also taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

Shaun Nielan took to social media to share his side of the story.

Mr Nielan said he was the driver of the red ute involved and had "no time" to react before the vehicles collided.

"Fortunately I was able to climb out of my vehicle and walk away," he said on Facebook.

"(I've) since been informed my back is broken in several places.

"Fortunately in positions that will heal over time."

Officers would like to speak to the driver about "his matter and other outstanding matters".

Forensic Crash Unit officer Senior Constable Paul Benton urged the man to come forward.

"We haven't been able to talk to him," he said.

"He's absconded … discharged himself and left the hospital.

"We'd like to speak to him so we'd like him to come forward."

No charges have been laid.

The Forensic Crash Unit will continue to investigate.