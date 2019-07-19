Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 18-year-old woman has been charged with driving offences following a car rollover on the Bruce Hwy in Torbanlea on July 15.
A 18-year-old woman has been charged with driving offences following a car rollover on the Bruce Hwy in Torbanlea on July 15. Howard Police
News

CRASH CHARGES: Police allege lone learner had toddler in car

Jessica Lamb
by
19th Jul 2019 9:26 AM | Updated: 11:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Hervey Bay learner driver who crashed with a toddler in the back seat has been charged with driving offences.

The 18-year-old was driving with a 14-month-old passenger when she allegedly veered off the road and rolled on the Bruce Hwy at Torbanlea about 2.40pm on July 15.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

A Howard Police spokesman confirmed the two occupants escaped with only minor injuries and were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment.

The northbound lane of the Bruce Hwy was closed for more than an hour while the crash was investigated.

The woman has been charged with driving without due care and attention and driving as an unaccompanied learner driver.

More Stories

bruce hwy editors picks fccrash fcpolice fraser coast howard police roll over torbanlea
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    It was a mistake to elect an all-male Gympie council

    premium_icon It was a mistake to elect an all-male Gympie council

    News They would be less amenable to executive pressures and clique conscription and, hopefully, less willing to endorse decisions without democratic involvement

    Call for immediate ban on balloons at Gympie outdoor events

    premium_icon Call for immediate ban on balloons at Gympie outdoor events

    News Should Gympie council ban balloons at all outdoor events?

    GALLERY: 30 photos from Gympie Junior Touch Grand Finals

    premium_icon GALLERY: 30 photos from Gympie Junior Touch Grand Finals

    Community Team photos and action shots from Albert Park

    REVEALED: How to get a job at Gympie's Coffee Club

    premium_icon REVEALED: How to get a job at Gympie's Coffee Club

    News New franchisee says he only wants to employ locals