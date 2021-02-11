Menu
Traffic is building southbound on the Bruce Highway after a crash at North Lakes.
Crash causes major delays on Bruce Highway

by Erin Smith, Danielle O’Neal
11th Feb 2021 9:19 AM
Motorists travelling between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane this morning were delayed by up to an hour following an early morning crash.

Three people were taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after a truck rollover about 4.50am on the Bruce Highway at North Lakes.

 

 

 

At one point traffic was backed up past Morayfield, with trip from Caboolture to the City taking more than an hour.

By 8.48am, however, there were only five-minute delays being reported ahead of the North Lakes, Anzac Ave, exit.

There were further traffic delays in the city, with emergency water main repairs forcing the left lane of Eagle St at the intersection of Charlotte and Creek St to be closed.

 

 

 

Originally published as Crash causes major delays on Bruce Highway

