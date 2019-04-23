Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are currently on the scene of the incident near the hotel.
Emergency services are currently on the scene of the incident near the hotel. Marc Stapelberg
Breaking

UPDATE: Bruce Hwy reopened after crash causes diesel spill

Mark Zita
by
23rd Apr 2019 10:45 AM | Updated: 12:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1:00PM: The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised the Bruce Highway near Colosseum has reopened after an earlier crash.

EARLIER: THE BRUCE Highway is closed in both directions after a multi-vehicle accident near Colosseum.

At 10:10am, police were called out to the scene after reports of a crash involving a truck, two cars and a caravan.

Diesel was spilled on the road.

There were no injuries reported.

Officers are still on the scene.

More to come.

colosseum gladstone region queensland police service
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Mum's long wait as Sam battles Gympie bridge fall injuries

    premium_icon Mum's long wait as Sam battles Gympie bridge fall injuries

    News Critical injuries to most of his body after Normanby Bridge fall

    It's Azaria Chamberlain over again as innocent are blamed

    It's Azaria Chamberlain over again as innocent are blamed

    News New near-tragedy lends force to calls for a real Fraser Island probe

    61 rescued from dangerous surf as bureau issues warning

    premium_icon 61 rescued from dangerous surf as bureau issues warning

    News Hazardous surf and swell warning for Sunshine Coast

    How this Gympie teen will make his Olympic dream a reality

    premium_icon How this Gympie teen will make his Olympic dream a reality

    News Teenager training hard to bring down his times.