CRASH CARNAGE: Four Gympie people hospitalised in one day

JOSH PRESTON
5th Jan 2021 10:53 AM
Sunday carnage across the Gympie region continued into the start of the week, resulting in a total of four crash-related hospitalisations in the space of a day. ‘

A man in his 70s was has flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with serious injuries after his ride-on lawnmower rolled into a ditch and pinned him to the ground at a private Carters Ridge property late yesterday morning.

The man lost control of the mower and it rolled into a ditch, reportedly pinning him underneath it until he was found by a neighbour some time later.

He suffered serious lower body injuries but was said to be in a stable condition upon being taken to hospital.

Another man hurt his ankle in a water skiing accident on Lake Borumba at lunchtime on Sunday, and was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Soon after a motorbike rider crashed and injured his shoulder at Kandanga Creek after coming off his bike near the intersection of Ward and Happy Valley roads at about 12.44pm.

The rider was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Also around noon, a woman was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with an arm injury after her car rolled down an embankment at Six Mile Creek.

Gympie Times

