Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Five people were taken to hospital after a slew of crashes around the Gympie region in the space of a day.
Five people were taken to hospital after a slew of crashes around the Gympie region in the space of a day.
News

CRASH CARNAGE: Five Gympie people hospitalised in one day

JOSH PRESTON
5th Jan 2021 10:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Sunday carnage across the Gympie region continued into the start of the week, resulting in a total of four crash-related hospitalisations in the space of a day. ‘

READ MORE

A man in his 70s was has flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with serious injuries after his ride-on lawnmower rolled into a ditch and pinned him to the ground at a private Carters Ridge property late yesterday morning.

The man lost control of the mower and it rolled into a ditch, reportedly pinning him underneath it until he was found by a neighbour some time later.

He suffered serious lower body injuries but was said to be in a stable condition upon being taken to hospital.

Another man hurt his ankle in a water skiing accident on Lake Borumba at lunchtime on Sunday, and was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Soon after a motorbike rider crashed and injured his shoulder at Kandanga Creek after coming off his bike near the intersection of Ward and Happy Valley roads at about 12.44pm.

The rider was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Also around noon, a woman was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with an arm injury after her car rolled down an embankment at Six Mile Creek.

An afternoon drive on the Cooloola Coast took a bad turn when a car with four people rolled over while driving near the intersection of Rainbow Beach Rd and Freshwater Rd just after 4pm.

One person was hurt in that crash and taken to Gympie Hospital with a shoulder injury.

breaking news gympie crashes gympie news lake borumba mower crash
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One hurt in Cooloola Coast rollover

        Premium Content One hurt in Cooloola Coast rollover

        News Paramedics rushed to the coast yesterday after a car carrying four people crashed on a rural road

        $15k raised for surfer after tragic accident

        Premium Content $15k raised for surfer after tragic accident

        Community Community pitches in for beloved Coolum surfer Luddy Reynolds

        BUSTED: Police find marijuana plant in 63yo’s veggie garden

        Premium Content BUSTED: Police find marijuana plant in 63yo’s veggie garden

        News Police found the plant tucked next to a tomato bush in the woman’s backyard

        Clip of hurt calf at Goomeri rodeo sparks calls for ban

        Premium Content Clip of hurt calf at Goomeri rodeo sparks calls for ban

        News The National Rodeo Association has defended the event and says calf is fine amid...