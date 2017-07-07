Crash blocks Kidd bridge

STANDSTILL: Traffic was halted on both sides of the Kidd Bridge following this afternoon's crash.

A WOMAN has been injured in a single car crash on Kidd bridge in Gympie.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Services media spokeswoman, the woman was taken to Gympie Hopsital with facial injuries after the accident on Exhibition Rd about 2.30pm.

She was transported in a stable condition.

Traffic is being diverted while emergency services work to clear the scene.

UPDATE: A TRUCK is also believed to have broken down on the Bruce Highway, causing further headaches for Gympie drivers.

It's believed to be just south of the intersection that leads to the Kidd Bridge.

Motorists are being advised to steer well clear of the area if possible, with delays expected.