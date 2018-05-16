Crash backs up highway near Gold Nugget

A single car crash on the Bruce Hwy has significantly slowed down traffic on Wednesday morning.

TRAFFIC is backed up on the Bruce Highway following a crash near the Gold Nugget service station at Gympie.

A silver Toyota Hilux is thought to be the only car involved, that has crashed into a guard rail in the northbound lane, 500m north of the Gold Nugget.

Traffic is moving slowly in the northbound lane and is backed up about a kilometre from the crash.

Police and fire and rescue officers are on the scene.

The southbound lane is free flowing.