A single car crash on the Bruce Hwy has significantly slowed down traffic on Wednesday morning. Tom Daunt
Crash backs up highway near Gold Nugget

Frances Klein
by and Tom Daunt
16th May 2018 11:22 AM

TRAFFIC is backed up on the Bruce Highway following a crash near the Gold Nugget service station at Gympie.

A silver Toyota Hilux is thought to be the only car involved, that has crashed into a guard rail in the northbound lane, 500m north of the Gold Nugget.

Traffic is moving slowly in the northbound lane and is backed up about a kilometre from the crash.

Police and fire and rescue officers are on the scene.

The southbound lane is free flowing.

