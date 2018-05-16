Crash backs up highway near Gold Nugget
TRAFFIC is backed up on the Bruce Highway following a crash near the Gold Nugget service station at Gympie.
A silver Toyota Hilux is thought to be the only car involved, that has crashed into a guard rail in the northbound lane, 500m north of the Gold Nugget.
Traffic is moving slowly in the northbound lane and is backed up about a kilometre from the crash.
Police and fire and rescue officers are on the scene.
The southbound lane is free flowing.