Crappy reason fireys rush plane at Brisbane airport
DRAMATIC scenes have unfolded at Brisbane Airport when a QantasLink flight from Moranbah was forced to make a priority landing. Emergency services met the plane as it touched down.
Pictures obtained by The Courier-Mail capture the moment emergency services met the aircraft on arrival at Brisbane Airport.
The QantasLink flight QF2453 was travelling from Moranbah to Brisbane when it requested a priority landing after the smoke alarm was activated in one of the toilets.
A Qantas spokeswoman said the emergency services' response was precautionary and in line with standard procedure.
"Following the activation of a smoke alarm in one of the toilets, our pilots followed standard procedure and requested a priority landing in Brisbane as a precaution," she said.
"The flight landed normally and engineers are inspecting the aircraft."
The spokeswoman said there was no emergency landing or any fire on board the plane.