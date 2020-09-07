Menu
Rollingstone Police forced to taser drunk, half-naked man threatening violenc
Crime

Crappy night for drunk, half-naked man tasered by cops

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
7th Sep 2020 10:40 AM
A drunk, violent and half-naked man had to be tasered by police after he threatened officers who tried to stop him running onto a highway while covered in his own faeces.

Rollingstone Police were called to respond to a man dressed in only his underwear running in front of traffic on the Bruce Highway last night.

Officers arrived and found the 28-year-old man grossly intoxicated and covered in his own faeces after he defecated in his pants.

The man started threatening violence towards the officers and they tasered him.

Police later determined the man had been involved in an earlier domestic violence incident.

He had driven his car from his Bushland Beach home and crashed it into a dry creek bed.

Police found the car on its rood in Twin Creek.

The man was taken to Ingham Hospital.

He was later charged with threatening behaviour.

