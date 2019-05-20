'Crack-a-lacking' rodeo adds thrilling finale in Gympie

GREAT SHOW: Grand Champion Exhibit in the Fruit and Vegetable section wen to Gary and Madonna Waugh. Gary (pictured centre) accepted the prize from presenters Tony and Michelle Perrett.

CROWD numbers for the Gympie Show may have been slightly down this year, but the number and quality of exhibits was off the charts, Show Society secretary Sarah Niemand said yesterday.

"There were 100 more entries in caged birds and additional entries in the poultry section. The stewards did a bang-up job to find room for them all,” she said.

Ms Niemand said while the numbers in dairy and beef cattle were down slightly, the quality of exhibits was exceptional.

"We had more than they had at the Toowoomba Royal, and the quality was very high,” she said.

Other areas where exhibitors enthusiastically entered were the Arts and Crafts and the Schoolwork sections.

"We had 600-plus exhibits in the arts and crafts and it was a huge amount of work for the two stewards to organise that. They did a magnificent job.

"And we got the most amount of schoolwork entries we've ever had. The new steward in that area put in a great effort,” she said.

Ms Niemand said the new quilt stands in the Pavilion worked a treat and allowed visitors to get closer to the work and see the amazing detail in each piece.

All around the grounds, from new Pavilion exhibitors to food vendors, reports point to a fabulous 2019 Show.

But the biggest highlight was Saturday night.

"The rodeo was crack-a-lacking,” she said. "It all came down to the final bull ride, and I think the leader board switched at Gympie.”

"All in all it was a great Show, and that comes down to the support from the patrons, volunteers, stewards and contractors,” Ms Niemand said.