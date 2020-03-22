Menu
Crime

Crab pot pincher gets nipped with $5000 fine

Glen Porteous
22nd Mar 2020 7:00 AM
Subscriber only

A RECREATIONAL fisher in Hervey Bay has been fined $5000 and ordered to pay restitution after admitting to interfering with commercial crab pots and illegally selling mud crabs.

The man was caught after Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers began investigating reports of people interfering with commercial crab apparatus in March 2019.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said officers intercepted the man's boat on the Mary River and found five mud crabs on board.

"The man admitted they were unlawfully taken from five commercial crab pots. An investigation revealed that commercial crab pots possessed by the man were removed from the Mary River unlawfully," Mr Furner said.

The Maryborough Magistrates Court also ordered the man to pay $560 in restitution to the commercial fisher for the loss of his catch and pots.

