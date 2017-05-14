23°
Cr Stewart urges residents to give bin system a go

Letter to the Editor from Gympie Regional Councillor Dan Stewart | 14th May 2017 4:55 PM
Cr Dan Stewart says he is confident most residents who receive the extended wheelie bin service will appreciate the benefits once they are used to the change.
Cr Dan Stewart says he is confident most residents who receive the extended wheelie bin service will appreciate the benefits once they are used to the change.

Letter to the Editor

SOON after I moved to East Deep Creek our bin service was changed from a bulk bin site to wheelie bins. My immediate reaction was that it was a bad change.

For the first six months we would occasionally see rubbish dumped at the old bulk bin sight. Little or any rubbish has been dumped there since.

Quickly I appreciated that I could put rubbish in a clean bin than go to the smelly bulk bin site. Unfortunately people do not treat public assets as responsibly as their own.

Every Friday, on my way to work, it was a simple matter of wheeling the bin along the last 20m of our unmaintained road. Far better than stopping of at the bulk bins.

DAN STEWART
DAN STEWART

The waste contractors have always been cooperative. When our bin was crushed by a falling tree the waste contractors replaced it immediately.

When our road was upgraded (before I became a councillor) they changed their truck route to collect our bins from the gate.

Due to environmental and public safety reasons our rubbish tips and waste transfer stations need to be staffed when open. Gone are the days of having tips open all hours.

Kerbside collection is the most cost efficient and customer convenient waste management method. I am confident most residents who receive the extended service will appreciate the benefits once they are used to the change.　　

Dan Stewart,

Councillor, Division 5,

Gympie Regional Council.

Gympie Times

Topics:  dan stewart gympie counc gympie council letters to the editor rubbish bins

Good news on Gympie Show weather forecasts

