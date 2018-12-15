Menu
The in committee Mary valley rattler train restoration item at this week's meeting is one of several items Cr Dan Stewart believes should have been held in a public meeting. LEEROY TODD
Council News

Cr Stewart: Council's 'secret items' should've been public

scott kovacevic
by
15th Dec 2018 12:01 AM
THE decision to discuss four items behind closed doors at the last Gympie Regional Council meeting has been questioned by Councillor Dan Stewart.

In a post on his Dan 4 Gympie Facebook page, Cr Stewart said the items only involved budget changes so should have been open to the public.

"The changes were relatively minor, involving shifting money from one place to another,” he said.

Councillor Dan Stewart. Renee Albrecht

"It was not like we were drafting a new budget, or even making major changes, that might have caused people profiteering if they knew what was proposed.”

He was the lone dissenting voice among all nine councillors when the motion to put them In Committee was made.

"Councillors are so used to simply voting for the motion to go into committee, we do not think about it much,” he said.

The Kybong Airport masterplan has been found to be more expensive to develop than first thought.

Along with the controversial increase in the Rattler restoration, which he called "being between a rock and a hard place”, he said State Government funding for the Gympie Aerodrome could be shifted due to costing problems.

"(It's) an example where estimated cost for a master plan was greatly underestimated.”

