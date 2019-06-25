Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cowboys recruit Scott Drinkwater gets involved in his first training session with the club since making the switch from Melbourne Storm. Picture Isaac Newman
Cowboys recruit Scott Drinkwater gets involved in his first training session with the club since making the switch from Melbourne Storm. Picture Isaac Newman
Rugby League

Cowboys throw Drinkwater in deep end

by Chris Honnery
25th Jun 2019 5:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Signed on Monday, playing on Saturday - the "next Billy Slater" Scott Drinkwater is set to make his debut for the Cowboys against the Dragons this weekend.

The 22-year-old signed a 2½ year contract with North Queensland on Monday and will have spent less than a week at the club when he makes his Cowboys debut on Saturday night.

It comes as coach Paul Green continues to reshuffle his pack due to a growing casualty ward and Tuesday named skipper Michael Morgan in the No.6 jersey for the first time this year.

Morgan stepped into former Cowboys legend Johnathan Thurston's halfback role this year but injuries to other players forced him to play fullback in the past two matches.

 

Cowboys signing Scott Drinkwater will slot straight into the No.1 jumper against the Dragons this weekend.
Cowboys signing Scott Drinkwater will slot straight into the No.1 jumper against the Dragons this weekend.

The inclusion of Drinkwater now shifts Morgan back to his more familiar five-eighth role, while young gun Jake Clifford has retained his spot at halfback.

Drinkwater has been touted as the next Billy Slater after serving his NRL apprenticeship underneath the former Queensland and Australia fullback in the Melbourne Storm system.

Speaking for the first time since signing with the Cowboys, Drinkwater said he was looking forward to the opportunity to play up north.

"The Cowboys have been a pretty successful team in the past couple of years so I was pretty excited when they reached out to me," Drinkwater said.

"Greeny (coach Paul Green) rang me a few weeks ago letting me know he was interested in me so that was a confidence boost for me.

"I'm really excited about getting the chance to play fullback this weekend."

 

Scott Drinkwater drew comparisons to Billy Slater when coming through the grades at Melbourne Storm. Picture: AAP
Scott Drinkwater drew comparisons to Billy Slater when coming through the grades at Melbourne Storm. Picture: AAP

 

Back-up hooker Kurt Baptiste was added to the Cowboys' growing injury list at the weekend after being ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL (knee) injury suffered during the PNG v Samoa game.

Young Mackay product Reuben Cotter has been named to take his place as the utility player on the bench.

Front row enforcer Matt Scott has been named in the extended squad as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury while vice-captain Jordan McLean will return from a hamstring injury.

Maroons representative Morgan is likely to back-up from last Sunday's disappointing loss to NSW in Perth, while fellow Queenslander Josh McGuire will miss a week due to suspension.

Cowboys centre Jordan Kahu said the side's depth had helped them cope with through the large number of injuries.

"It's not a good thing that we've had so many injuries but I think we've coped so far because there's been so much movement," Kahu said. "We've had two pretty big ones to key players but we can't really blame our performances on injuries."

More Stories

cowboys north queensland paul green scott drinkwater
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    15 things on the agenda at tomorrow's Gympie council meeting

    premium_icon 15 things on the agenda at tomorrow's Gympie council meeting

    Council News This year's expected budget deficit has been revealed ahead of tomorrow's general meeting, which also includes road and development issues.

    • 25th Jun 2019 5:30 PM
    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Gympie touch team secures 5th consecutive title

    premium_icon Gympie touch team secures 5th consecutive title

    News 'We thought it would be a closer game but it was more comfortable'

    • 25th Jun 2019 4:51 PM
    Gympie man's speeding defence: 'Car couldn't go fast enough'

    premium_icon Gympie man's speeding defence: 'Car couldn't go fast enough'

    News Man tells court he could not be guilty of two consecutive offences

    • 25th Jun 2019 4:30 PM