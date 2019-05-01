Cowboys rubbish claims coach has lost support

NORTH Queensland's leadership group has hit back at suggestions coach Paul Green is in danger of "losing the dressing room".

Cowboys captain Michael Morgan dismissed the claims made by Fairfax sports journalist Andrew Webster as "definitely not true" when he fronted the media today.

The comments which were made on Channel 9's 100% Footy came after the Cowboys slumped to a 2-5 start to the 2019 season with a 24-12 loss to the Bulldogs.

"I don't know how much longer Paul Green is going to have the dressing room up there," Webster said.

"There's been plenty of talk about him not living up to the standards that he sets for his own team. I reckon there'll be drama this year at some stage."

Morgan dismissed the claims as people external to the club just looking for reasons for their poor start to the season.

North Queensland Cowboys training from 1300 Smiles Stadium, Townsville. Head coach Paul Green. Picture: Zak Simmonds

The senior leadership group of the Cowboys met this morning to discuss the issue with Morgan and 291-game veteran Gavin Cooper approaching the embattled coach to share how the dressing room felt about the situation.

"We had a good chat with him and said that we were disappointed that bit had been said and let him know that it definitely was not true," Morgan said.

"He definitely hasn't (lost the dressing room). I can honestly say I am not sure where that came from but it is definitely not the case.

"I think it just happens. People outside (the club) look for a reasons as to why we're going the way we are. It hasn't been an ideal start to the season, no one is happy about it, people look for external reasons and that is something that has obviously come up somewhere."

Coach Paul Green. North Queensland Cowboys training at 1300SMILES Stadium. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Cooper mirrored his captain's comments on the matter but said it was now the job of the playing group to ensure people don't have the opportunity to talk about the relationship with the coach in that way.

"It caught us off guard this morning, we had to quickly shoot that down but I guarantee if we were winning games we wouldn't have to be shooting anything down," Cooper said.

"These things come up when teams aren't doing as well as expected. For us, if we get a good win or a good consistent performance, this sort of stuff will hopefully go away."

The Cowboys will be looking for that performance on Friday night as they host the similarly struggling Gold Coast Titans at 1300SMILES Stadium.

The Titans have started the season in the same vein as their Queensland rivals, with only two wins from the first seven weeks of the competition.