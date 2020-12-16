Menu
JEFF REIBEL EXCLUSIVE AT HPC
Rugby League

Cowboys link arms with the world game

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
16th Dec 2020 11:28 AM
A revolutionary cross-code partnership is set to kick serious goals for North Queensland's rugby league and football communities.

The North Queensland Cowboys and Football Queensland have struck a user partnership agreement to allow North Queensland football players access to the Cowboys' new $40m Community, Training and High Performance Centre.

Football Queensland North will share state-of-the-art facilities with the Cowboys and Gold Stars women's team on a rotating roster over 12 months.

The partnership is also a crucial step in the region's aims of bringing international football teams to North Queensland for training camps in the lead-up to the FIFA Women's World Cup being held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

Construction of the high performance centre is in the finishing stages and is set to house the Cowboys from early February.

Football North Queensland GM Declan Carnes and North Queensland Cowboys CEO Jeff Reibel at the Community, Training and High Performance Centre in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Football North Queensland GM Declan Carnes and North Queensland Cowboys CEO Jeff Reibel at the Community, Training and High Performance Centre in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"We're excited to be opening our new home to Football Queensland North Talent Identification Program and the region's junior players in what is a milestone for our club and new centre," Cowboys CEO Jeff Reibel said.

"It reinforces our vision for a multipurpose facility that attracts a range of sporting codes and sets us up for new opportunities as we build awareness and interest in our fantastic new venue.

"As a region we have a real opportunity to boost our local sporting talent under similar co-sharing arrangements and look forward to showcasing our facilities when we open early next year."

The final stages of construction inside the Community, Training and High Performance Centre in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney
The final stages of construction inside the Community, Training and High Performance Centre in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The agreement will create a North Queensland 'home base' for the Football Australia/Football Queensland Talent Identification Partnership, providing opportunities for 9000 registered participants from the Burdekin to Weipa.

"This will put Townsville on the map," North Queensland Football general manager Declan Carnes said.

"This is a tremendous partnership and we're really proud of the North Queensland Toyota Cowboys for getting on board and supporting us.

"We recognise that this is definitely a rugby league town, make no mistake about that, but the Cowboys will help us create opportun­ities regionally for the kids who want to progress in football."

