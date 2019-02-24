Cowboys edge Titans in trial at Bokarina

IN ACTION: The Cowboys and Titans collided at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Jake Clifford pressed his claims to be in the Cowboys' round one line-up with an impressive display during their 22-16 pre-season win over the Gold Coast amid blustery conditions at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Saturday night.

In a willing encounter in front of a venue record 10,680 spectators, the Cowboys sealed the result via his late try.

The halfback bagged a hat-trick and his performance ensured he's in contention for their season opener against the Dragons on March 16.

It's expected he or Te Maire Martin will partner Michael Morgan in the halves.

"Getting the balance right is important," coach Paul Green said.

"They've both got different attributes and they're both different players.

"Te Maire is very good at sniffing out an opportunity and he often gets himself in the right spot.

"Then Cliffo has probably got a better kicking game so I just have to weigh it up and get that balance right."

A southerly gusting to more than 50km/hr played havoc with the kicking games of both teams at times.

The Titans had the near gale at their backs in the first half but the Cowboys opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Clifford showed strength to get through Will Matthews and Dylan Pythian, following a strong run from boom backrower Jason Taumalolo.

The No.7's conversion attempt struck the left upright.

The Gold Coast hit back soon after when fullback Jesse Arthars scored. He latched on to tap pass from backrower Bryce Cartwright, before Pythian converted.

Martin dashed over in the ensuing set, after his team-mate Mitch Dunn caught the ball from their kick-off and Clifford converted for a 10-6 lead.

Titans hooker Mitch Rein then darted over after selling a dummy to fullback Carlin Anderson and Pythian's conversion attempt hit the post from directly in front.

The Cowboys' kick re-start went backwards and was caught by Titans' Tyrone Roberts but they were unable to capitalise for a 10-all half-time score-line.

After the break, Clifford raced more than 70m after a bomb from Roberts was fumbled by the Titans.

Clifford hooked the conversion through the posts to gain a 16-10 advantage.

With seven minutes remaining, Titans forward Leilani Latu barged through Francis Molo, from a ball from Christian Hazard, and the try was converted by Arthars to level the scores.

IN ACTION: The Cowboys and Titans collided at Sunshine Coast Stadium. PATRICK WOODS

But Pythian presented the Cowboys with a chance when he couldn't contain the kick re-start.

With less then three minutes on the clock, Clifford carried a couple of Titans over the line with an angled run, scoring and then converting to make it 22-16.

North Queensland props Matt Scott and Jordan McLean were impressive in short stints in the first half while plenty of the club's other big men got valuable game time.

Green said they got what they wanted out of the hit-out.

"It was a good lesson for some of the young forwards. They had to tough it out there at the back end of the game," he said.

But Cowboys three-quarters Murray Tualagi and Kurt Wiltshire suffered knee injuries while Corey Jensen rolled an ankle.

Titans coach Garth Brennan said there were some promising signs from his side but they still had work to do.

"They've trained really hard and they showed some really good glimpses of some things we've been working on but (they) also showed some areas that we need to be better at," he said.

"You expect that from trials.

"I think our attack could've been better than it was but that can come with timing and bit of continuity amongst players."

The Titans' defence showed some starch, which pleased Brennan, but he was still disappointed to see a couple of costly missed one-on-one tackles.

The Gold Coast forwards, including Max King, Jack Stockwell and Moeaki Fotuaika muscled up to the star Cowboys pack early in the contest while backs Brenko Lee, Phillip Sami and Anthony Don produced strong outings.

COWBOYS 22 (Clifford 3, Martin tries, Clifford 3 conv) TITANS 16 (Arthars, Rein, Latu tries, Pythian, Arthurs conv).