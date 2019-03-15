Cowboy Carlin reveals silver lining in scary spinal injury

Carlin Anderson in action for the Mackay Cutters shortly before being stretchered off with serious injuries on Saturday afternoon.

Carlin Anderson in action for the Mackay Cutters shortly before being stretchered off with serious injuries on Saturday afternoon. Vanessa Hafner/QRL Media

GYMPIE'S injured North Queensland Cowboys star Carlin Anderson has revealed a silver lining after going down with a scary spinal injury while playing for the Mackay Cutters last Saturday.

Anderson made a statement on his Instagram profile after a Cowboys spokesman said the 23-year-old copped a heavy concussion and a fracture to the T6 vertebrae in his spine while fielding a kick for the Cutters in their Round 1 Intrust Super Cup game.

"I just want to thank everyone for the calls and messages over the last few days. I really appreciate your support,” Anderson told his followers.

"Fracturing the T6 in my spinal chord isn't how I planned on starting my year but I'm grateful that it's only a minor setback that should only have me on the sidelines for 6-8 weeks.”

He thanked the Cutters staff for looking after him and tagged the Cowboys in the post.