Cowboy Carlin reveals silver lining in scary spinal injury
GYMPIE'S injured North Queensland Cowboys star Carlin Anderson has revealed a silver lining after going down with a scary spinal injury while playing for the Mackay Cutters last Saturday.
Anderson made a statement on his Instagram profile after a Cowboys spokesman said the 23-year-old copped a heavy concussion and a fracture to the T6 vertebrae in his spine while fielding a kick for the Cutters in their Round 1 Intrust Super Cup game.
"I just want to thank everyone for the calls and messages over the last few days. I really appreciate your support,” Anderson told his followers.
"Fracturing the T6 in my spinal chord isn't how I planned on starting my year but I'm grateful that it's only a minor setback that should only have me on the sidelines for 6-8 weeks.”
He thanked the Cutters staff for looking after him and tagged the Cowboys in the post.