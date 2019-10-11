Menu
Cow spotted on Monash Picture: Vic Roads Twitter
Cow stranded on Monash Freeway

11th Oct 2019 6:18 AM

In-bound traffic is moo-ving slowly on the Monash Freeway this morning, with a cow stranded on the grass median strip just before Clyde Road.

Police and rangers are on the scene to help the stranded animal as it casually chews on some grass.

 

 

The operation has brought the speed limit down to 40km/h, with traffic backed up to Officer South Road.

