Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been hurt in a crash caused by a cow wandering onto the Burnett Highway.
A woman has been hurt in a crash caused by a cow wandering onto the Burnett Highway.
News

Cow causes serious highway crash

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
19th Jan 2020 10:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DARK-COLOURED cow created chaos at Tansey on Friday night when it wandered into the path of oncoming traffic, causing a two-car crash.

Police said the cow stepped out into the path of a northbound Toyota LandCruiser towing a caravan on the Burnett Highway just before 8pm.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Valley residents fear for safety of koala mum and joey

* Man allegedly punched in face after botched break and enter

The LandCruiser struck the cow, pushing it into the path of a car headed south on the highway.

Ambulance generic.
Ambulance generic.

The second car suffered "major damage" when it hit the cow, and the vehicle's passenger - a woman in her 30s - struck her head and suffered chest injuries including seatbelt bruising.

She was taken to Kingaroy Hospital.

The cow's fate is unknown.

burnett highway cow crash gympie region highway crash south burnett
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Valley residents fear for safety of koala mum and joey

        premium_icon Valley residents fear for safety of koala mum and joey

        News A wildlife conservation group is concerned with domesticated dogs threatening the koala population in the Mary Valley.

        Man allegedly punched in face after botched break and enter

        premium_icon Man allegedly punched in face after botched break and enter

        Crime A man was allegedly punched in the face after an attempted break and enter at a...

        VOTE: 8 fiercest mullets in Gympie

        premium_icon VOTE: 8 fiercest mullets in Gympie

        News It’s the Hairstyle of the Gods, but only one man will claim the ultimate glory –...

        ‘What is Rattler boss hiding?’ candidate demands answers

        premium_icon ‘What is Rattler boss hiding?’ candidate demands answers

        News Frustrations arise over transparency of Rattler finances after candidate Tim Jerome...