COVIDSafe Gympie: Why O’Brien changed his mind

GYMPIE’S Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien has explained his change of heart on the federal government’s COVID-19 phone tracing app.

Mr O’Brien said new safeguards, set for a quick passage through federal parliament and listed below, have answered his privacy concerns.

Mr O’Brien had earlier said he would opt out of the app, but now says he is reassured by the draft Privacy Amendment (Public Health Contact Information) Bill 2020 and its severe penalties for breaches.

Coronavirus Gympie: O’Brien’s shock turnaround

He said the concerns he raised when the app was first suggested included a need for public information about how it would work, security and privacy and “exactly how any information harvested by the app would be stored, shared and used.

“I raised a series of very detailed questions regarding my concerns about the app with the government.

“I’m pleased to see that my concerns have all been addressed in the exposure draft of the Bill underpinning the app, which has now been released.”

Privacy Amendment (Public Health Contact Information) Bill 2020

What are the safeguards?

The upcoming law, currently in the form of Privacy Amendment (Public Health Information) Bill 2020 (Section 94D) would make it an offence punishable by up to five years jail or a fine of $63,000 or both, to misuse data gathered solely for coronavirus tracing.

Section 94K requires the data store administrator to “take all reasonable steps to ensure that COVID app data is not retained on a mobile telecommunications device for more than 21 days or (if this is not possible), for longer than the shortest practicable period.”

Section 94P requires the administrator to delete all data at the end of the COVIDSafe date period.

Sections 94D and 94ZB mean the information cannot be demanded by a court. They override all other commonwealth or state laws and any warrant or summons or other court issued process, the Bill says.

No citizen with the app installed can be required to download or use the COVIDSafe app, even though it was initially suggested as a compulsory requirement. They are protected by Section 94H, under the wording of the Bill.

Users can also delete the app from their phones at any time.

Data is also inadmissable in any legal proceedings except a proceeding related to unlawful disclosure or use of data (Section 94D), or a failure to have data deleted after 21 days, to allow the prosecution of any Commonwealth government agency failing to comply.