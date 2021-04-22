Health authorities are working with Victorian-based aircrew over fears they "may have had contact" with an infected Auckland Airport employee.

The border worker tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

The Department of Health said officials would now work with Qantas to "identify and assess" aircrew based in Victoria who could have been in contact with the infected case.

"Management of the Victorian aircrew will depend on the outcome of each crew member's risk assessment," the department said in a statement on Thursday.

"Some crew will be asked to test and quarantine for 14 days, others will be asked to test and isolate until they get a negative result."

Victorian health authorities were also contacting 520 passengers who arrived in Victoria from Auckland between April 17-20.

Anyone who travelled to Victoria from Auckland since April 17 should monitor for symptoms, isolate and get tested immediately should symptoms develop, it was advised.

The New Zealand Ministry of Health has published three exposure sites in Auckland.

Anyone who visited these exposure sites during the listed dates and times would need to get tested and isolate until they got a negative result and phone the Victorian Department of Health on 1300 651 160.

Originally published as COVID warning for Qantas crew