Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Sunshine Coast now has no active COVID-19 cases. AAP/Dan Peled
The Sunshine Coast now has no active COVID-19 cases. AAP/Dan Peled
Health

COVID FREE: Coast’s only virus patient recovers

Ashley Carter
26th May 2020 1:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast has become the latest region to squash its current coronavirus cases as new data reveals the only patient has recovered.

The latest numbers from Queensland Health show the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, which also covers Noosa and Gympie, has zero active cases of coronavirus.

Of the region's 94 confirmed cases, 93 people have recovered and one person has died.

COURT REJECTS APPEAL AGAINST SEKISUI DEVELOPMENT

There had been just one active case on the Coast for more than two weeks, but health experts have warned that doesn't mean residents should become complacent.

 

The latest recovery comes as a Cairns woman who was a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise ship tested positive, bringing Queensland's total number of positive tests to 1057, with 12 active cases.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is standing firm on her decision to keep the state's border closed despite the state's success with flattening the curve.

"We are not alone and I have made it very clear that we will review these issues at the end of each month, but my fundamental issue here is I will not put Queenslanders at risk," she said on Monday.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coronavirussunshinecoast covid-19sunshinecoast queensland health
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ruby Princess responsible for yet another Qld case

        Ruby Princess responsible for yet another Qld case

        News Coronavirus QLD: Premier give details of state’s latest COVID-19 case total

        $11b hit: How mammoth border closure costs add up

        premium_icon $11b hit: How mammoth border closure costs add up

        Business How much border closure could cost Queensland

        ON NOW: Hot GT online offer worth $750

        premium_icon ON NOW: Hot GT online offer worth $750

        News This hot deal gets you online access to all Gympie Times stories and a pair of...