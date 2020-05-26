COVID FREE: Coast’s only virus patient recovers

The Sunshine Coast now has no active COVID-19 cases. AAP/Dan Peled

THE Sunshine Coast has become the latest region to squash its current coronavirus cases as new data reveals the only patient has recovered.

The latest numbers from Queensland Health show the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, which also covers Noosa and Gympie, has zero active cases of coronavirus.

Of the region's 94 confirmed cases, 93 people have recovered and one person has died.

There had been just one active case on the Coast for more than two weeks, but health experts have warned that doesn't mean residents should become complacent.

The latest recovery comes as a Cairns woman who was a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise ship tested positive, bringing Queensland's total number of positive tests to 1057, with 12 active cases.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is standing firm on her decision to keep the state's border closed despite the state's success with flattening the curve.

"We are not alone and I have made it very clear that we will review these issues at the end of each month, but my fundamental issue here is I will not put Queenslanders at risk," she said on Monday.