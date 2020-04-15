COVID crisis won’t stop this new Gympie cafe from opening

“I KNEW I was going to be scared either way doing something like this,” said qualified chef and new small businesswoman Candy Waldock.

The courageous wife and mum of two has taken the plunge, during the largest economic downturn in most people’s living history, to open a brand new cafe – Eat At Candy’s.

The new cafe, situated at 45 Mary St, will be serving a range of modern Australian cuisine with just a hint of oriental fusion.

Mrs Waldock has had a passion for cooking since she left school at age 16 to complete her Certificate III qualifications in hospitality operations and in commercial cooking.

Her passion is hardly surprising when you learn her parents are Kim Jones, owner and head chef at Kingston House, and Paul Jones, himself a qualified chef, caterer and former Gympie restaurateur.

With two small children, one aged four-years-old and one just three-and-a-half-months-old, Mrs Waldock said she was keen to start a business which would take her out of the traditionally nocturnal occupation as a qualified chef and into more daytime work. – allowing her to spend more time with her family.

Candy Waldock of Eat at Candy's, a new cafe opening in Mary St

This is Mrs Waldock’s first foray into owning her own business, but she hasn’t been short on support along the way, with dad Paul helping with the cooking for the moment while her youngest is so small, and with mum Kim pitching in to care for her four-year-old grandson when she can.

While the COVID-19 business restrictions are in place, Mrs Waldock will have to content herself with serving takeaway meals but once those bans are lifted, she plans to open up the cafe for diners.

“We’ve knocked out the big counter to offer more seating inside, and if things go well once we’re open for dine-in, and with the shop next door vacant, we might be able to knock down the wall between there to get more space,” Mrs Waldock said.

What has drawn her into the industry is the feeling she gets when she can make someone happy.

“In hospitality it’s all about the friendly faces. If you can give someone a smile, they will often smile too. And if you gives someone a meal, that makes them happy too. There’s no hangry people here,” she said.

Mrs Waldock said the support she had received from her husband, family and friends has been immeasurable.

“It’s a really trying time, but the support from everyone has just been lovely,” she said.

She is currently finalising a menu which she plans to share on the Eat At Candy’s Facebook page and provided her EFTPOS machine is all cleared by the bank hopes to be up and running by early next week.