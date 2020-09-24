COVID con air: Bikie bosses deported on charter flight

Two bikie bosses have been sent packing out of Australia as the latest Kiwi crooks to be deported, including one whose arrest was credited with bringing down the La Familia Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

They join more than 160 crooks on visas who have been deported by Australian Border Force in special charter flights since COVID-19 ended international travel, including to Vietnam, NZ and the UK.

John Andrew Rakena is escorted on to a special charter flight to New Zealand.

La Familia national president Christopher Yeoman was found with a sawn-off shotgun, meth and a digger's war medals when police raided his Kelvin Grove home in 2017.

But after his release from prison, for firearms and drugs convictions, he was sent in cuffs on a plane back to New Zealand.

Upon his arrest in 2017 State Crime Command Organised Crime Gangs Group Detective Inspector Bruno Asnicar said they believed the group was "no longer active".

Christopher Yeoman moments before he is deported to New Zealand.

Joining Yeoman on the charter flight was former Mongrel Mob Rockhampton branch president John Andrew Rakena, who had convictions on drug and assault charges.

There were 29 other New Zealand citizens on two charters flights which left Australia last week, one from Brisbane on September 16 and the other from Melbourne the day before, after their visas were cancelled on character grounds.

Jacket of the former president of the La Familia chapter based in Brisbane. Supplied

Convictions of other people on board included possession of child abuse offences, drug offences, cruelty to a child under 16 and contravening domestic violence orders.

ABF assistant commissioner Peter Timson said the removal of the criminals to New Zealand showed that non-citizens considered a threat would still be removed, even without commercial flights.

"These individuals have clearly been convicted of some appalling acts, and as non-citizens they do not satisfy the character test to remain in Australia," Mr Timson said.

Since June there have been more than 90 New Zealanders deported, 38 Vietnamese citizens and about eight United Kingdom citizens.

Originally published as COVID con air: Bikie bosses deported on charter flight