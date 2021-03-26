Queensland has recorded a new case of COVID-19 community transmission.

The State Government will hold a press conference at 10.30am.

It's understood the case is in Brisbane.

In total, there have been seven new cases in the past 24 hours: Three from PNG, one historic and two from Ethiopia

It's understood the positive case was returned late Thursday.

A health directive has been sent to hospitals in the region directing staff to wear masks.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the new case should not cause alarm.

"We need to keep up our social distancing," she said.

"We need to make sure we're doing our really good hand hygiene."

The new case is a 26-year-old man from Stafford.

He has been infectious in the community from last Friday. WATCH LIVE: COVID community transmission on Brisbane's northside.

The Premier issued a reminder to members of the public that precautions should still be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

"People are not social distancing," the Premier said.

"Everyone is doing handshakes again.

"Now is not the time to break our social distancing.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said they don't know where the case has come from, with authorities waiting on genome sequencing results.

She said people need to wear a mask if they couldn't social distance.

More to come.

Originally published as COVID community transmission from 'unknown source'